Under investigation for tender abuses, Belinda Balluku appears at SPAK

Former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku appeared at the premises of the Special Prosecution Office (SPAK) in connection with the criminal case against her, in which she is accused of violating the equal treatment of participants in tenders for the Llogara Tunnel and the lots of the Big Ring Road.

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Balluku is reported to have appeared with her lawyer, while reports say that the former deputy prime minister was notified that the investigation had been extended until January 2027.

According to SPAK’s statement published on September 9, 2026, Balluku has been formally charged on suspicion of violating the equal treatment of participants in tenders, in cooperation with others, in eight procurement procedures.

The total value of the procedures included in the case file exceeds 600 million euros. The prosecution suspects that unfair advantages were created for certain economic operators in these tenders.

In June 2026, the Special Court ordered the preventive seizure of a villa in Dhërmi. According to the prosecution, there are suspicions that the property may be linked to illicit gains.

In September, SPAK announced another seizure measure involving a property in Palasë, which the prosecution suspects is linked to illicit gains from the tender procedure for Lot 7 of the Big Ring Road.