Those who destroy will pay/Rama threatens protesters: They will be pursued by the shadow of the state, and parents will also be held responsible!

Prime Minister Edi Rama has declared that the damage caused during the protests will be paid for by those who cause it, while warning that the parents of students or minors will also be held responsible.

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He referred in particular to cases involving damage to sidewalks and public spaces, arguing that the funds used for repairs could have been used for other investments serving citizens.

“Those who destroy must pay. Anyone who pulls up sidewalk tiles and forces or pressures the city municipality to divert funds planned for kindergartens and schools to repairs should be pursued by the shadow of the state, which follows them and seeks compensation from them to the very end.

Although, in my view, the court has left much to be desired, it has deemed the arrests lawful. A considerable number involved the detention of minors, for whom the court ordered parental supervision. Parents have their own responsibility. But parents will not be exempt from this responsibility; they will pay for the damage caused by their children. This is not a case of saying, ‘They are minors and bear no responsibility,’” Rama said at a meeting with high school principals.

The prime minister announced that the government is also considering the possibility of lowering the age of criminal responsibility, an issue that is also being discussed in other EU countries.

“I am not of the view that, for minors, the only response is what the EU is doing today: lowering the age and changing the nature of the approach to criminal responsibility. It is an option we will study, and we will discuss whether to lower the age for criminal punishment,” the head of government declared.