Undeclared vehicle parts discovered in Vërmicë, smuggling thwarted

Undeclared vehicle parts discovered in Vërmicë, smuggling thwarted

Kosovo Customs said it had prevented an attempt to smuggle goods at the Vërmicë border crossing during inspections of trucks entering the country.

While checking a truck carrying vehicles that had been presented for completion of customs clearance procedures, officers examined whether the cargo matched the accompanying documents.

Të lidhura

None found

A physical inspection uncovered undeclared goods inside the truck, specifically vehicle parts.

“The value of the undeclared goods, excluding import duties, is estimated at around 3,400 euros,” the Customs statement said.

Administrative offense proceedings have been initiated over the failure to declare the goods, under the provisions of the Customs and Excise Code.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 15:31

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