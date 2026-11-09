Besa Gaxherri opposes removal of Rugova’s portrait and the Declaration of Independence

Besa Gaxherri opposes removal of Rugova’s portrait and the Declaration of Independence

Former LDK lawmaker Besa Gaxherri criticized President Shiroka-Pula’s decision to remove the photograph of historic president Ibrahim Rugova and the Declaration of Independence from the Presidency’s premises.

In her response, Gaxherri said these state symbols should not be replaced by what she described as the President’s “family business.”

Të lidhura

None found

“Madam President, the photograph of historic president Dr. Ibrahim Rugova and the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Kosovo cannot be replaced by your family business,” she wrote.

Gaxherri called on the President to immediately restore the state symbols to their place, adding that without them, she would not be sitting there.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 15:32

Tags: , , , ,
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments

VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments
Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections

Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections
Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion

Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion
After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia

After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet