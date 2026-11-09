Besa Gaxherri opposes removal of Rugova’s portrait and the Declaration of Independence

Former LDK lawmaker Besa Gaxherri criticized President Shiroka-Pula’s decision to remove the photograph of historic president Ibrahim Rugova and the Declaration of Independence from the Presidency’s premises.

In her response, Gaxherri said these state symbols should not be replaced by what she described as the President’s “family business.”

Të lidhura None found

“Madam President, the photograph of historic president Dr. Ibrahim Rugova and the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Kosovo cannot be replaced by your family business,” she wrote.

Gaxherri called on the President to immediately restore the state symbols to their place, adding that without them, she would not be sitting there.