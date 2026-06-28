Two drivers end up in police custody after driving the wrong way on the Gostivar-Tetovo route

Tetovo police announced that two drivers were detained after driving in the opposite direction on the Gostivar-Tetovo highway.

The first case was recorded yesterday at around 11:30. According to the Tetovo Sector for Internal Affairs, police officers from the Tetovo Road Traffic Safety Police Station deprived V.M. (30), from the village of Bogovinë, of his liberty after he drove a “Mercedes” transport vehicle with Tetovo license plates in the opposite direction to the permitted flow of traffic.

Të lidhura

None found

An hour later, at 12:30, on the Gostivar-Tetovo road near the Tetovo toll booth, police also detained M.D. (55) from the village of Falish. According to the statement, he was also driving a “Volkswagen” transport vehicle with Tetovo license plates in the opposite direction from the permitted one.

Both individuals were taken to the police station, and after the cases are documented, charges will be filed against them.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 13:23

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