Trendafilov: With current wages, workers in North Macedonia merely survive

Slobodan Trendafilov, head of the League of Trade Unions of Macedonia, stressed on TV Shenja that the wage level in North Macedonia is so low that even workers from third countries cannot find a reason to stay.

Të lidhura None found

He revealed that last year, the parties had agreed on a minimum wage of 500 euros, but this proposal was opposed by the Government.

“The workers’ demand was for the minimum wage to reach at least 30,000 denars, not as a random figure, but based on official statistics. Data from the State Statistical Office showed that by increasing the minimum wage, pressure is exerted on all other wages. We put the facts on the table and requested dialogue and negotiations to see the possibilities and to build a methodology that would bring increases not only to the minimum but also to other wages. However, they remained completely insensitive to the voice of the workers,” Trendafilov explained.

Touching on the topic of the minimum consumer basket, which constantly increases every month, he underlined that the vast majority of the family budget goes to food, making it impossible to secure basic needs.

“This implies that we work only to eat. In popular terms, we go to work without being able to afford even a burek and yogurt, in order to bring money home for the family’s food. Considering that the value of food and drink expenses is almost the same as the minimum wage, a family of four needs around 25,000 denars just to buy the 63 most basic food products,” he added.

Trendafilov concluded the statement by stressing that with these wages, a worker in North Macedonia cannot live with dignity, but simply struggles to survive.