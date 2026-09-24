Increase of salary coefficients for the president and judges of the Constitutional Court

The Commission on Elections and Appointments has unanimously approved the changes to the salary coefficients for the president and judges of the Constitutional Court. These changes are being processed as a result of a previous decision of the same court.

Të lidhura

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With the new decision, the coefficient for the president of the court was increased from 2.81 to 3.08, while for judges the coefficient went from 2.60 to 2.85.

The new coefficients will start to be applied with the salary for the month of October 2026, reports Telegrafi.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 18:29

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