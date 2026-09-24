National Security Council meeting called after Vlora Hyseni’s detention

A session of the National Security Council is planned for the coming days, as an immediate response to the events following the arrest of Vlora Hyseni, former head of the State Intelligence Service (SHISH).

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The decision to place Hyseni under the security measure of ‘House arrest’, taken by the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) following the request of the Special Prosecution (SPAK), has deeply shaken the structures of national intelligence. This investigative action is linked to the AKSH file and suspicions that she distributed classified data to Ergys Agasi.

The recent events have significantly increased public and institutional concern about the mechanisms for protecting secret information at the top of the intelligence service hierarchy.