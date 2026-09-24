Images of the Banjska attack resurface: Radoicic’s group hits Kosovo Police with ‘Zola’ anti-tank weapon

On the third anniversary of the armed attack in Banjska, Zveçan, footage documenting the moments when members of the group led by Milan Radoicic attacked Kosovo Police is resurfacing.

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In the recordings made during the attack on September 24, 2023, armed members of the group can be seen using heavy weaponry in the confrontation with Kosovo Police forces.

In one of the sequences, the use of a ‘Zola’ type anti-tank weapon against Kosovo Police positions is also visible.

The footage released from the day of the attack testifies to the level of armament with which the group entered Banjska and the intensity of the confrontation with Kosovo Police.

The attack in Banjska began in the early hours of September 24, 2023, when an armed group struck members of Kosovo Police. In this attack, sergeant Afrim Bunjaku lost his life and another police officer was wounded.

After the clashes that followed, three members of the armed Serb group were killed and the rest withdrew from the area.

Milan Radoicic, who at the time held the position of deputy leader of the Serbian List, publicly admitted responsibility for organizing and participating in the attack.

In September 2024, the Special Prosecution of Kosovo filed an indictment against 45 people for the Banjska case, describing Radoicic as one of the key figures in the accused group.Three years after the attack, Radoicic continues to stay in Serbia, whre no indictment has yet been filed against him for the events of September 24,2023.