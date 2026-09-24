Head of EULEX and foreign diplomats honor hero Afrim Bunjaku on anniversary of his death

On the occasion of the third anniversary of Sergeant Afrim Bunjaku’s death, senior international representatives visited his grave to pay homage. Among them was the newly appointed head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), Antero Lopes, accompanied by ambassadors accredited in Kosovo.

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Bunjaku, a member of the Kosovo Police, lost his life on September 24, 2023, during an armed attack in Banjska, in the municipality of Zveçan. Today’s event was organized precisely to remember his sacrifice, as three years have passed since the tragic event.

Participants respectfully honored the memory of the fallen officer, highlighting the importance of his commitment to public order and safety.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 11:46

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