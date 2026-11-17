Tobacco collection began today. The starting price for first-class tobacco has been set at 435 denars per kilogram, 15 denars more than last year.

The Prilep Tobacco Combine has put 34 collection centers into operation. Growers will be paid two to three days after delivering their crop. This year, 26,000 to 30,000 tonnes of tobacco are expected to be collected.

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The Ministry of Agriculture has announced that the subsidy could increase from 80 to 90 denars per kilogram. However, it has not yet been determined whether the change will apply to this year’s harvest.

The Union of Tobacco Associations says the good quality of the crop raises expectations of a higher price. So far, however, growers have not reached an agreement with buyers to increase the price.