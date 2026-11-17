FBI raises alarm over global cyberattacks: Hackers are penetrating systems in less than three hours; FEMA tests national alert

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned of cyberattacks that could target businesses and organizations around the world.

According to U.S. authorities, state-backed hackers and criminal groups are using artificial intelligence to break into computer networks. In some cases, they have managed to gain high-level privileges in less than three hours.

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The warning was made public by the FBI’s Dallas office, along with an official 13-page document. The report examines the use of ARTEX to automate attacks and describes several cases, including the exposure of personal data belonging to around 67,000 South Korean citizens and a supply-chain attack that affected more than 2,250 customer systems connected to Microsoft 365.

In its notice, the FBI said cybercriminals and state-linked hackers are exploiting ARTEX, a security-testing platform that uses superintelligence, to automate attacks against organizations and businesses worldwide.

The alert comes after several technological disruptions in the United States, including interruptions to banking services and the shutdown of the National Security Agency’s (NSA) classified communications network. Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that it will test the national alert system.

ARTEX automates stages of attacks

The FBI explained on the platform X that ARTEX was created to test the security of computer systems, but hackers are now using it to automate various parts of their attacks.

Authorities say the technology significantly cuts the time needed to break in. In some cases, attackers have taken less than three hours to go from identifying a target to gaining access with high-level privileges.

According to the FBI document, ARTEX has been used since at least August against organizations in various sectors. Targets have included banks, government agencies, technology companies and defense organizations, as well as entities in the energy, healthcare and telecommunications sectors.

In South Korea, attacks on financial institutions led to the exposure of personal data belonging to around 67,000 people.

The report also describes an October attack on the supply chain of ConnectWise. As a result, Microsoft 365 customer environments were exposed, and attempts to access more than 2,250 systems connected to the service were detected.

The FBI warns that ARTEX’s automation of processes could enable people without extensive technical knowledge to use it, even though such actions typically require specialized skills.

By early November, security researchers had found more than 1,600 ARTEX systems publicly exposed. The original developer removed the project from GitHub on October 8, following reports of malicious use, but the platform continues to circulate through copies and modified versions.

The FBI urged businesses and organizations to improve system security, strengthen access controls and monitor suspicious automated activity. Any suspected compromise should be reported to the U.S. Internet Crime Complaint Center, IC3.

FEMA to test national alert system

On the same day as the FBI announcement, FEMA said it would conduct a test of the national emergency alert system in the United States.

As part of the test, a signal will be broadcast on radio and television stations across the country to check the operation of the system used to inform the public during emergencies.

The test is scheduled for today, November 17, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time, corresponding to 8:20 p.m. in Albania. The signal is expected to last about one minute.

FEMA said on X that the nationwide radio and television test had been scheduled earlier, would last approximately one minute and required no action from the public.

Authorities clarified that this is a test planned in advance. So far, no connection has been announced between it and the FBI’s warning about cyberattacks.

Disruptions to banks, aviation and the NSA network

The FBI alert was made public after several technological disruptions and failures were reported in the United States in recent days.

On Monday, thousands of customers of U.S. banks had trouble accessing their accounts and making electronic transactions. At the same time, NSA Net, the highly classified network used by the National Security Agency for communications, went down.

CNN, citing six sources, reported that the outage affected the system through which NSA employees exchange classified information. The agency asked employees to report to work at staggered times, while efforts continue to determine the full extent of the problem.

A current and a former U.S. official said the failure would not prevent urgent intelligence from being sent to President Donald Trump, as backup systems and other secure communications networks are in use.

Aviation was also affected by a technological problem. On Friday, a failure in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) systems led to flights being suspended across the United States for several hours. Thousands of flight delays and cancellations were reported; authorities said the problem originated with a router in the state of Arkansas.

Last week, an outage affecting Microsoft services left users in various countries unable to access Outlook email and the Microsoft Teams platform.

So far, there is no evidence that the NSA network outage, the failure in flight systems or the problems with Microsoft services were caused by cyberattacks. The FBI has not confirmed any link between these incidents and automated attacks using ARTEX.

What is known about claims of a global outage on November 17?

For several weeks, claims have been circulating on social media that a major global outage will occur on November 17.

According to these posts, a blackout would cut off electricity, internet and banking services for up to 72 hours.

Media outlets have described these warnings as false, as there is no evidence to support the claim that such a global outage will occur.