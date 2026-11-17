Three people were killed in a plane crash at a national park in Arizona.

The U.S. National Park Service (NPS) confirmed their deaths after an all-night search.

Të lidhura None found

According to an official statement, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center was notified at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday that a Piper Comanche aircraft was missing. It was last seen in the Basin area on the park’s North Rim, a higher-altitude and less-visited part of the park.

At around 10:15 a.m. Monday, search teams found the wreckage and a debris field in the Basin. All three people aboard the plane were dead.

The NPS said the victims’ names had not been released out of respect for their families. The Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted an aerial search using infrared technology (FLIR).

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate in coordination with the National Park Service.