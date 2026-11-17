The Police Oversight Agency (AMP) has enforced the “arrest in prison” security measure against an officer serving with the Kavajë Police, who is suspected of abuse of office and passive corruption while performing his duties.

The arrested officer, identified by the initials A.C., served in a rank-and-file role at the Kavajë Police Commissariat. The measure was ordered by the Durrës Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction in a decision dated November 16, 2026, following a request by the Durrës Prosecutor’s Office.

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The officer is under investigation for the criminal offenses of “Abuse of office” and “Passive corruption by persons exercising public functions,” under Articles 248 and 259 of the Criminal Code.

The AMP said the decision to impose the security measure was based on suspicions that he was involved in illegal activities while carrying out his duties. Investigations are continuing in cooperation with the Prosecutor’s Office to fully document the suspected criminal activity.