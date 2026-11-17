Activist accuses police of violence against women and girls at protest and calls on citizens to join November 28 rally

An activist who took part in today’s protest said the police used force against citizens. He alleged that during the intervention, women and girls taking part in the gathering were also beaten and forcibly taken into custody.

Speaking to News24, the activist said the police had long been preventing citizens from gathering on the boulevard for peaceful protests. He said the violent interventions were intended to suppress public dissent, but would not succeed in stopping the protesters.

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He focused in particular on the detention of women and girls, saying some were taken away by police without female officers present and were beaten during the intervention.

The activist announced that protests would be held every day, regardless of the actions of law enforcement. He called on Albanians to turn out in large numbers for the November 28 rally, which, he said, should become a major celebration of democracy and a show of unity in defense of rights and freedoms.

“We announced the protest, but for some time now the police have not been allowing people to gather opposite the boulevard to protest peacefully. For a corrupt government, using violence against free citizens is the last resort to defeat them, but it will not succeed.

“Violence was also used against women and girls. Some girls were taken into custody without female police officers present and were beaten. The protests will continue every day. We call on all Albanians to join the biggest protest and celebration of democracy on November 28.”