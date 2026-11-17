With a vote in Parliament, the right to abortion will be enshrined in Sweden’s Constitution. The change aims to strengthen women’s legal protections and their right to decide over their own bodies.

Last week, 292 members of Parliament voted in favor of the change, 51 voted against and six did not take part. The new provision is expected to enter into force at the beginning of next year.

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Under the amendment, a pregnant woman may terminate her pregnancy in accordance with the rules set out in law. The details will be established through relevant legislation, while enshrining the right in the Constitution aims to ensure it is protected and can also be exercised in practice.

The initiative came from the government of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. In 2023, the government established a cross-party commission to review fundamental rights and freedoms, with representatives from all parliamentary parties taking part. It was chaired by judge Henrik Jermsten.

The commission concluded that the right to abortion and the interests it protects are important enough to be guaranteed in the Constitution. According to its findings, this protection will strengthen the self-determination and physical integrity of pregnant women.

The Left Party and the Greens voted against the package of amendments, although they support enshrining the right to abortion in the Constitution. Their opposition concerned provisions on citizenship and freedom of association. Because the amendments were voted on as a package, members of Parliament could not vote on each provision separately.