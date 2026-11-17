Specialist units from the French prison administration were deployed on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, to escort a detainee to the court in Reims, where a special security operation was carried out.

The detainee is Edison Pula, suspected of leading the Albanian criminal group known as “Nikla.”

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According to French reports, Pula is suspected of involvement in around 50 burglaries at luxury homes in France and Belgium. The group he allegedly led targeted businesspeople, footballers, singers and well-known figures. The estimated losses from the burglaries exceed 1 million euros.

Pula escaped from Treviso prison in Italy in 2022 and was arrested in Luxembourg in January 2025.

On November 17, 2026, he appeared at the court in Reims, where the extension of his pretrial detention was considered. Special prison security units (ERIS) were deployed to escort him.