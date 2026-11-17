Trump warns Iran: You will pay an unprecedented price if you attack

United States President Donald Trump has warned Iran that it will face extraordinary consequences if it attempts to attack Washington with a “dirty bomb”.

His reaction came after CNN reported that U.S. intelligence had uncovered information indicating that Iran may be considering the possibility of an attack on the U.S. capital using a dirty bomb or chemical weapons.

Të lidhura None found

During an exchange with reporters in Manila, Trump was asked whether Tehran was preparing such an operation. The U.S. president said that authorities were analyzing the scenario.

“We are looking into it. If such a plan exists, they will pay a price that no country has ever paid before,” Trump declared.

He said he hoped that such an attack was not being prepared, while stressing that the U.S. administration was treating the information it had obtained with the utmost seriousness.

Despite these reports, the White House has stated that no credible and imminent threat to U.S. territory has been identified so far.

Tehran has rejected the allegations published by U.S. media. The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman described the reports as unfounded and part of a campaign aimed at creating justifications for further actions against Iran.

According to CNN, U.S. intelligence indicates that the possibilities of an attack are being considered, rather than there being a confirmed decision to carry it out.