Greece attracts professionals who moved abroad as economic improvement encourages returns from Germany

After years of mass emigration, Greece is taking steps to bring its citizens back, particularly educated people and skilled professionals. Since 2010, more than half a million Greeks have left the country, most of them for Germany, creating a significant shortage of specialized labor.

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The case of Irini Kapogianni is an example of this trend. She worked as a dentist in Düsseldorf before deciding to return to Athens, DW reports. The improvement in the Greek economy and the decline in unemployment are making returning an increasingly attractive option.

In 2024, for the first time, the number of Greeks leaving Germany was higher than the number of people moving to that country. Experts consider this development part of a broader trend in Europe. Demographic changes are increasing demand for workers in countries of origin, while Germany may face new labor shortages. Around 350,000 Greeks live in the country.

To encourage people to return, the Greek government has implemented the “ReBrain Greece” program, tax incentives and simpler procedures for recognizing qualifications obtained abroad. An official from the Ministry of Labor says that around two-thirds of the Greeks who emigrated during the crisis have already returned.

Not everyone shares this assessment. Economist Yiorgos Ioannidis argues that the Greek market still offers limited opportunities for people with higher education, while wage levels remain a concern. He says that nearly six in ten respondents describe their financial situation as difficult or very difficult.

Irini Kapogianni, who created the Back to Greece network to support people returning, believes the country needs more young people to come back so that they can contribute to Greece.