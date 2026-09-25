Insults started on TikTok, a fight with baseball bats was brewing in Yzberisht, police intervened in time! 23 minors escorted to the police station

A potential clash involving 23 minors was prevented in the Yzberisht area of Tirana following the intervention of officers from Police Commissariat No. 6.

Të lidhura

None found

Authorities were informed that a group of minors was preparing to engage in a conflict on Besim Alla Street. After receiving the information, officers immediately arrived at the scene and intervened to prevent the confrontation.

During checks, several of the minors were found carrying baseball bats, which are suspected to have been intended for use in the conflict. They were taken to the police station, while the other minors suspected of planning to take part in the fight were subsequently identified and escorted there as well.

Following the completion of investigative and procedural actions, carried out in the presence of their parents and a psychologist, the case materials were forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office. Proceedings have been initiated against 23 minors, aged between 13 and 17, while they remain at liberty.

During the intervention, police also seized two baseball bats, which are suspected to have been intended for use during the conflict.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 14:14

Tags: , , , , ,
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
Ferry catches fire near Mykonos, 29 people evacuated; fire started in a truck

Ferry catches fire near Mykonos, 29 people evacuated; fire started in a truck
Tirana Municipal Council invites Erion Veliaj to meeting, asks SPAK and the Prisons Directorate to enable his participation

Tirana Municipal Council invites Erion Veliaj to meeting, asks SPAK and the Prisons Directorate to enable his participation
Bardhi demands answers from Begaj over the decree appointing Vlora Hyseni: Albanians do not need institutional spectacle

Bardhi demands answers from Begaj over the decree appointing Vlora Hyseni: Albanians do not need institutional spectacle
Greece attracts professionals who moved abroad as economic improvement encourages returns from Germany

Greece attracts professionals who moved abroad as economic improvement encourages returns from Germany
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet