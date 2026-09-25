Insults started on TikTok, a fight with baseball bats was brewing in Yzberisht, police intervened in time! 23 minors escorted to the police station

A potential clash involving 23 minors was prevented in the Yzberisht area of Tirana following the intervention of officers from Police Commissariat No. 6.

Të lidhura None found

Authorities were informed that a group of minors was preparing to engage in a conflict on Besim Alla Street. After receiving the information, officers immediately arrived at the scene and intervened to prevent the confrontation.

During checks, several of the minors were found carrying baseball bats, which are suspected to have been intended for use in the conflict. They were taken to the police station, while the other minors suspected of planning to take part in the fight were subsequently identified and escorted there as well.

Following the completion of investigative and procedural actions, carried out in the presence of their parents and a psychologist, the case materials were forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office. Proceedings have been initiated against 23 minors, aged between 13 and 17, while they remain at liberty.

During the intervention, police also seized two baseball bats, which are suspected to have been intended for use during the conflict.