Tirana in chaos, Rama finds Russia and Iran to blame: Albania part of a well-coordinated attack

Prime Minister Edi Rama spoke about foreign interference in the protests in Tirana, naming Russia and Iran as part of what he described as a well-coordinated attack on the country.

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According to him, alongside citizens’ grievances, foreign influence structures are also active in the protests and public debates.

The prime minister also raised concerns about what he described as coordinated online activity, saying that thousands of profiles had been activated by Iran to influence debates related to Albania.

“Russia is not a partner of Albania. Russia is not a country that wants Albania to become a better country, that wants Albania to be stable, and that wants Albania in the EU.

It is no coincidence that Vladimir Vladimirovich’s ideological father in the Kremlin comes out and greets the Albanian nation, greets the Albanian nation of Orthodox Christians who are showing who they are and opposing the European democratic order. It is no coincidence. We know that from the first day the flamingoes appeared, just as many citizens were carried along by the wave of discontent, there was also a wave of Russian influence.

Just as thousands of profiles were also activated by the terrorist republic of Iran to defend nature in Albania. How can these things be coincidences? There are no coincidences. Here, Albania has become a target of a well-coordinated attack by an old force that the US president has declared a terrorist organization,” Rama said.