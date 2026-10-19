Actor Mevlan Shanaj sharply criticizes Rama: Why have you sunk to this state just for a shitty seat of power?! Step down, admit your failure

Actor Mevlan Shanaj sharply criticizes Rama: Why have you sunk to this state just for a shitty seat of power?! Step down, admit your failure

Actor Mevlan Shanaj has sharply lashed out at Prime Minister Edi Rama, accusing him of establishing a dictatorship and calling on him to step down from power.

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“Why have you sunk to this state, just for a shitty seat of power?! Focus for at least one minute and look at what is happening in Tirana! Don’t you see what is happening right before your eyes? Or can you no longer hear the voice of the people?” the actor wrote.

Shanaj stressed that power cannot be more important than human life, while accusing the prime minister of distancing himself from citizens and refusing to face reality.

“You began this journey with promises of doing good. But you failed. Power drove you away from the people and blinded you to reality,” he said.

At the end of his statement, the actor called on Rama to stop, admit his failure and refrain from leading the country toward an even more serious confrontation.

“Step down! The time has come for you to stop. Admit your failure and do not lead the country toward an even more serious confrontation. STOP! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!” Shanaj concluded.

Mevlan Shanaj: RAMA! You have established not absolute power, but a DICTATORSHIP!

Why have you sunk to this state, just for a shitty seat of power?!

Focus for at least one minute and look at what is happening in Tirana! Don’t you see what is happening right before your eyes? Or can you no longer hear the voice of the people?

Does the lives of these people, of the young people protesting, and even of the police officers themselves no longer matter to you at all?

Rama, power cannot be more important than human life!

You began this journey with promises of doing good. But you failed. Power drove you away from the people and blinded you to reality.

Step down!

The time has come for you to stop. Admit your failure and do not lead the country toward an even more serious confrontation.

STOP! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!


Shtuar 19.10.2026 08:59

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