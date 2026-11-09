Three PDK lawmakers discuss the Special Court with EU ambassador

Arian Tahiri, Elmi Reçica and Ariana Musliu Shoshi, lawmakers from the Democratic Party of Kosovo, met on Monday with the European Union’s ambassador in Pristina, Dirk Schuebel.

Tahiri, who leads the PDK parliamentary group, announced the meeting. He said the Special Court was among the issues discussed.

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Tahiri wrote that the lawmakers expressed their concerns about the trial proceedings in The Hague and discussed respect for and protection of human rights, as well as the importance of advancing the European agenda. He stressed that the European Union remains a strategic partner for Kosovo and that a commitment to shared European values is essential to the country’s future.