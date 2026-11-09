Three PDK lawmakers discuss the Special Court with EU ambassador

Three PDK lawmakers discuss the Special Court with EU ambassador

Arian Tahiri, Elmi Reçica and Ariana Musliu Shoshi, lawmakers from the Democratic Party of Kosovo, met on Monday with the European Union’s ambassador in Pristina, Dirk Schuebel.

Tahiri, who leads the PDK parliamentary group, announced the meeting. He said the Special Court was among the issues discussed.

Të lidhura

None found

Tahiri wrote that the lawmakers expressed their concerns about the trial proceedings in The Hague and discussed respect for and protection of human rights, as well as the importance of advancing the European agenda. He stressed that the European Union remains a strategic partner for Kosovo and that a commitment to shared European values is essential to the country’s future.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 16:16

Tags: , , , , ,
Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris

Kurti at dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris
Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy

Rama in Paris: Kosovo is an independent state and cannot become a new Serbian fantasy
Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris

Rama and his wife attend Macron’s presidential reception in Paris
VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records

VIDEO/ Two athletes catapulted from Slovenia’s 360-meter-high chimney, reach 180 km/h and set two Guinness records
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet