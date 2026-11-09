PD boycotts Electoral Reform Commission, Taulant Balla: If they do not attend meetings by November 30, we will pass only our proposals in Parliament

The Socialist Party has warned that it will proceed with its proposed changes to the Electoral Code if the Democratic Party does not return to meetings of the Electoral Reform Commission by November 30.

The warning came from the head of the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group, Taulant Balla, after Democratic lawmakers boycotted a meeting. He said that if their approach does not change, the Socialists will submit their own proposals to Parliament and seek to pass them with a three-fifths majority of lawmakers, which they already hold.

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“There is no reason for the commission to stop working. They have no reason to walk away over a right we gave them. We gave them the right of veto. The PD should bring all its proposals to the commission for discussion, but it cannot boycott the commission over a right that we, the majority, granted and accepted.

“After the 30th, we will enable Albania to hold the May 9 elections with the changes we have made, so that municipalities that were merged—for example, Rrogozhina with Kavaja—will also have members from Rrogozhina on the municipal council. We will move forward with several other adjustments.

“If the PD does not come to the special commission by November 30, it should not be surprised afterward. The Socialist Party will reserve the right to bring its own proposals to Parliament and pass them with three-fifths of the votes,” Balla said.