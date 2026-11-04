The US Senate will have three African-American women at the same time for the first time

The US Senate will have three African-American women at the same time for the first time

The election of Democrat Julianna Stratton as the new senator from Illinois marks a historic moment for the representation of African-American women in United States politics.

When Stratton takes office, she will join two Democratic senators, Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland. For the first time in the country’s history, three African-American women will serve simultaneously in the Senate.

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Blunt Rochester and Alsobrooks did not run in this year’s elections because their terms were not due to end in the 2026 midterm elections. The presence of all three women in the upper legislative chamber marks another significant milestone for political representation in the United States.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 12:31

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