More than 1,000 Russian soldiers have died by suicide since the start of the war in Ukraine, documents reveal

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, at least 1,087 members of the Russian military have died by suicide. The figures were made public after the British newspaper The Guardian reviewed confidential documents from Rosstat, Russia’s state statistics agency.

The recorded cases represent a loss comparable to the strength of an entire military regiment. The documents also list 885 other deaths from gunshot wounds, classified as having an “undetermined” cause. Experts say some of these may have been suicides classified differently.

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At least 614 suicides occurred in occupied areas of Ukraine or in Russian regions near the border, mainly in Belgorod and Bryansk. More than half involved firearms. They were reported at military camps, combat positions, training grounds and private residences.

The statistics show an increase in cases during the years of the war: from more than 50 in 2022, the number rose to over 200 in 2024 and reached 365 in 2025. Nearly 300 cases have been recorded for 2026, but the data for this period are incomplete.

Experts and organizations that help Russian soldiers desert believe the actual figure may be higher. They cite ongoing psychological pressure, abuse, violence by superiors and assignment to extremely dangerous missions as contributing factors.

The Kremlin does not publish official figures on suicides in the military, while data on military casualties are classified as state secrets. The report notes that some deaths may be recorded as combat losses, making it difficult to calculate the exact number.

Other signs of difficulties in the Russian military include desertion and refusal to serve. According to figures cited in the report, by the end of May 2025, Russian military courts had considered cases involving 20,662 people who refused to serve. Meanwhile, at least 49,000 service members had been declared deserters or absent without leave.

The figures made public offer a glimpse into the pressure and severe psychological strain faced by Russian troops on the front lines of the war in Ukraine.