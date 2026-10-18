Tensions escalate near ministries as protesters throw fireworks at police

Tensions escalate near ministries as protesters throw fireworks at police

The situation has escalated near the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Infrastructure in Tirana, where protesters have clashed with police.

Të lidhura

None found

During the incidents, fireworks were thrown at officers. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd and regain control.

The clashes at these two locations in the capital are part of a protest marked by ongoing confrontations between participants and police officers.

The situation remains tense, while police are intervening to drive protesters away.


Shtuar 18.10.2026 20:12

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