Tahiri: Political will is lacking for the election of the president

Besnik Tahiri, head of the Alliance’s Parliamentary Group, said that there is currently neither seriousness nor political will to elect the president.

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Following a meeting of the Assembly Presidency, he said that the main responsibility for resolving this issue lies with the Vetëvendosje Movement, as the entity leading the government.

Tahiri stressed that the Alliance bears no responsibility for delays in the constitution of institutions or for the repetition of electoral processes. According to him, responsibility lies with the parties that make up the parliamentary majority, while the Alliance will continue to make its contribution. He added that the Assembly should adopt a position on developments in The Hague and that, at the meeting of the Presidency, they contributed to making the committees operational, while ensuring that the statement would be joint and unifying.

According to Tahiri, if the necessary political will existed, the prime minister and party leaders would engage in giving Kosovo a solution, instead of the country facing elections every three months. He described as total irresponsibility the fact that the chairman of a party, who is also the prime minister, stayed in New York for a week and did not convene the institution for a week following the developments in The Hague.

The head of the Alliance’s Parliamentary Group also expressed support for legal changes related to the Specialist Chambers.

“I supported the PDK Parliamentary Group in its initiative for the law, which is now before the Government. Any initiative that the Alliance presents and that helps justice and the return of the liberators will have our support,” Tahiri declared.