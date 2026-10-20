Student protests/University lecturers to take to the streets today in support of young people

The Trade Union of University Employees of Albania (SPUSH) has joined calls condemning police violence against protesting students, announcing a solidarity march for Tuesday, October 20, at 10:00 a.m. outside the Polytechnic University.

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“The Trade Union of University Employees of Albania (SPUSH) has supported and taken part in the student protest, which began six days ago. It is following with great concern the police violence, which no longer respects either institutional protocols or basic human decency. In these circumstances, we invite you: the Trade Union of University Employees of Albania (SPUSH) has supported and taken part in the student protest, which began six days ago,” the union said in its announcement.

Also yesterday, 963 lecturers, academics and public figures signed a five-point declaration calling for Prime Minister Rama’s resignation, the formation of a caretaker government, and respect for fundamental rights and freedoms.