Student protests / European Democrats: Instead of listening to them, Rama’s government responds with repression and police violence!

Student protests / European Democrats: Instead of listening to them, Rama’s government responds with repression and police violence!

The European Democrats have responded to the situation surrounding the protests in Albania, focusing on restrictions on the right to protest.

In their statement, they say that “Albanian students have taken Rama’s government to the Constitutional Court over new restrictions on fundamental freedoms.”

Të lidhura

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According to the European Democrats’ statement, the contested measures give police broader powers to restrict demonstrations, disperse protesters and demand the removal of social media posts, with fines of up to 500,000 lek.

“Protest organizers may also be held liable for damage caused by others, while a new police register raises serious concerns about restrictions on travel abroad without judicial oversight,” the statement says.

The European Democrats also address police violence, stressing that “for months, Albanian students and peaceful protesters have faced violence, threats to their education and financial penalties for exercising their fundamental rights. Instead of listening to their demands, Rama’s government has responded with increasing repression. Freedom of assembly is a fundamental right, not a privilege granted by the government. Respecting it is a condition for joining the European Union.”

The statement concludes by saying that the European Democratic Party and Secretary-General Sandro Gozi were among the first to denounce Rama’s repression of peaceful protesters.

“We have stood alongside Albania’s students, raised the issue with the European Commission and demanded accountability for police violence and intimidation.”


Shtuar 9.11.2026 11:47

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