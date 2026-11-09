Student demonstrations, one of Edi Rama’s toughest challenges / Italian media: Young people protest against government corruption

Student demonstrations, one of Edi Rama’s toughest challenges / Italian media: Young people protest against government corruption

Protests in Tirana continue to attract the attention of foreign media. The well-known Italian outlet Sky TG24 writes that the student movement represents one of the toughest political challenges for Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The article goes on to describe the situation, saying that “groups of protesters with their faces covered clashed with law enforcement, blocking roads and throwing pyrotechnic devices in the center of the capital.”

Të lidhura

None found

Police intervened, using water cannon trucks to disperse the protesters and clear the roads.

The protests, led mainly by students and launched in mid-October, have been organized against government corruption, a lack of jobs and reforms to the education system.

“The protest movement represents one of the toughest political challenges for Prime Minister Edi Rama,” the Italian media outlet writes.


Shtuar 9.11.2026 08:01

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