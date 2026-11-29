Spain votes for its next government as Sanchez faces prospect of PP-Vox coalition

Spaniards head to the polls this Sunday in parliamentary elections that will decide whether Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wins another term or power passes to a conservative coalition that could include the far right.

If Sanchez loses, a far-right party could enter the national government for the first time since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. Democracy returned to Spain three years after his death.

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The vote comes as far-right parties gain ground in Europe and immigration has become a central issue in political debate. Vox wants tougher immigration measures, more powers concentrated in the central government, tax cuts and changes to some progressive policies.

Polling stations will be open from 09:00 to 20:00. Polls conducted during the final week of the campaign are expected to be published after voting ends, with the first preliminary results expected about an hour later.

Parliament has 350 seats, and an absolute majority requires at least 176 seats for a party or coalition. Sanchez, who has governed since 2018 through fragile parliamentary coalitions, called an early election, arguing that Spain needs a stable majority.

The election call followed parliament’s rejection of several decrees Sanchez had proposed to address the growing housing crisis. Throughout the campaign, parties have debated mainly rising rents, evictions and their proposed solutions to the problem.

On Friday, Sanchez, also known as “El Guapo” (“The Handsome One”), said his party’s internal data showed a chance of securing a majority with the help of smaller left-wing parties.

Most polls, however, gave the centre-right People’s Party (PP) the lead, particularly if it secured Vox’s support.

Although some polls showed the PSOE Socialists narrowing the gap with the People’s Party, they also showed declining support for the radical left. That makes it harder for Sanchez to secure a majority, as he will again need those parties.

A joint PP-Vox government remains one of the main scenarios after the vote. Talks between them, however, could be complicated by the allocation of ministerial posts and the role Vox seeks in the cabinet.

Analysts say Vox could also take another route: depending on how many seats it wins, it could support a People’s Party government without joining it.

There is no set deadline for coalition negotiations before the first parliamentary vote on a prime minister. If no candidate wins parliament’s confidence within two months of the first attempt, a new election is automatically called.

Sanchez has called a possible PP-Vox government a “regression.” The two parties already govern together in four Spanish regions.

Defending his record, the Socialist prime minister has stressed that Spain has been among the fastest-growing economies in the European Union. He has also highlighted the increase in the minimum wage and labour market reform, which he credits with bringing unemployment down to its lowest level in nearly two decades.

Some citizens, however, say they do not feel the benefits of economic growth in their daily lives because of higher housing, energy and consumer goods costs.

Immigrants have also contributed to economic growth. Economists warn that restrictions on immigration, if a right-wing government takes power, could have negative consequences for economic development.

Unlike many European countries seeking tighter border controls, Sanchez sees immigration as a benefit to the economy.

The People’s Party wants to end mass amnesties for immigrants, enable their return to third countries and use a points-based system for legal immigration. Vox, for its part, proposes deporting foreign nationals convicted of crimes and giving Spanish citizens priority for housing benefits.

If Sanchez loses, Denmark, Lithuania and Malta will be the only European Union countries with centre-left leaders.

Beyond determining the next government, the result will affect the role of the far right in national politics and the direction of Spanish policy on immigration, the economy and social issues.