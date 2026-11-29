BIRN: Veliaj trial at an impasse as three in four hearings are postponed

The trial of Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj is moving slowly: of 21 scheduled hearings, 16 have been postponed. After more than 21 months in pretrial detention, the delays have raised questions about both the defense’s actions and the judicial system’s ability to move the case forward.

At the November 24 hearing, Veliaj again requested a postponement, this time citing health problems. The Special Court rejected the request and continued the proceedings.

Të lidhura None found

According to the court, decisions on the surgery Veliaj had requested and the hospital where it would be performed rested with the General Directorate of Prisons.

Veliaj has been in pretrial detention since February 10, 2025, on charges of corruption and money laundering. His case, one of the most high-profile under the so-called “new justice” system, also saw 11 postponements at the preliminary stage.

That stage lasted five months, although the Criminal Procedure Code gives the court 30 days to rule on a prosecution request to send a case to trial.

Legal experts view the number of postponements as troubling, but disagree about the causes of the delays and whether the defense might benefit from prolonging the trial.

Former prosecutor and lawyer Eugen Beçi sees signs of a strategy to buy time in the course of the hearings, aided, he says, by weaknesses in the judicial system.

Beçi told BIRN that most of the postponements were linked to procedural requests or the absence of lawyers or the defendant himself. In his view, this points to an effort to delay the proceedings and weaken the evidence.

Lawyers Dorian Matlija and Ledio Braho take a more cautious view: a postponed hearing, they say, does not in itself prove an abuse of procedural rights.

Responsibility, they say, must be assessed separately in each case. Veliaj’s lawyer, Plarent Ndreca, had not responded to BIRN’s questions by the time of publication.

Delays since the preliminary hearing

Erion Veliaj is among the senior politicians in Albania standing trial for corruption offenses. The Special Prosecution Office accuses him of nine counts of passive corruption, money laundering and concealment of assets, in collaboration with his wife, Ajola Xoxa, and a group of businesspeople.

According to prosecutors, Veliaj and Xoxa set up a scheme to obtain illegal benefits through companies and nonprofit organizations. Prosecutors allege that they received money and assets from businesspeople to whom Tirana Municipality awarded public contracts and construction permits.

Veliaj denies the charges. He has challenged the legality of the investigation and his arrest, and has claimed that obstacles to reviewing the case file have infringed his right to a defense.

The postponements began with the preliminary hearings in September 2025. Reasons included the absence of lawyers, a change in Veliaj’s defense team and requests for more preparation time. The defense said Veliaj had not been given the opportunity to review the extensive case file. On February 9, 2026, 152 days after the file was submitted to the court, preliminary-hearing judge Etleva Deda ordered the case to proceed to trial.

Dorian Matlija told BIRN that the legal deadline for preliminary hearings is exceeded in other cases before the Special Court as well. He said the principle of uninterrupted proceedings is not applied in practice, and preliminary hearings often stretch over months. He attributed this to the conduct of the defense, the way prosecutors and the court manage proceedings, notification problems, difficulties lawyers face in consulting clients in pretrial detention, and an overburdened system. Under these circumstances, Matlija said, the 30-day deadline remains a legal provision with no practical effect.

The start of the trial did little to change the pace. Of the 16 hearings postponed at this stage, six were affected by a lawyers’ boycott. Another was postponed because the Directorate of Prisons had neither notified Veliaj nor brought him to court. The remaining nine postponements were mainly linked to the absence of defendants or lawyers and to procedural requests by the defense.

Veliaj’s controversial transfer to Fier prison has also created an obstacle. Plarent Ndreca has claimed that the transfer has made it harder to meet with his client.

Ledio Braho told BIRN that the high proportion of postponed hearings raises concerns about due process, but the figures alone do not show who is responsible. He said the overall length of the trial, the complexity of the case, the reason for each postponement and the steps the court has taken to keep the proceedings moving must all be assessed. He stressed that the prison authorities’ failure to bring the defendant to court and the general boycott ordered by the Bar Association cannot automatically be attributed to him.

Suspension of pretrial detention time limits

The Criminal Procedure Code provides for the suspension of pretrial detention time limits to prevent a defendant from benefiting from unjustified trial delays. Under Article 265, the time limits are suspended when a postponement results from improper actions or requests by the defendant or defense counsel, except for requests to obtain evidence. Suspension also applies when the absence of lawyers leaves defendants without representation.

The Special Court has suspended these time limits for several postponed hearings in Veliaj’s case, including hearings during the lawyers’ boycott. Thus, although he remains in custody, periods suspended by court order do not count toward the legal limits on pretrial detention.

Without the postponements and decisions to suspend the time limits, Veliaj’s pretrial detention order would have expired on September 10, 2026, one year after the case file was submitted to the court. The repeated suspensions have pushed back that date. Veliaj has appealed several of the court’s decisions to suspend the time limits.

Legal experts note that, even when time limits are suspended, a defendant may have other legal or tactical reasons to favor a longer trial. Eugen Beçi cites the possibility that time may weaken evidence and witnesses’ memories, an opportunity to wait for possible legal changes, and a decline in public pressure on the defendant.

In Beçi’s assessment, the case reflects a deadlock with two causes: the balance of probability points more toward a delaying tactic by the defense, but that tactic is helped by the system’s slowness.

Matlija says suspending the time limits prevents a defendant from gaining freedom solely because they have expired, but prolonging the proceedings may bring indirect benefits. Over time, he says, the grounds for detention may weaken, making continued custody harder to justify.

Matlija warns, however, that a delaying tactic cannot always be distinguished from the legitimate exercise of procedural rights. The rejection of a request, he said, does not necessarily mean it was abusive. The defense may aim to challenge every step taken by the prosecution, not to buy time; in many cases, delay is a consequence rather than the goal.

The court’s role

According to the legal experts, lengthy proceedings in the Special Court are not limited to the Veliaj case. They agree that suspending pretrial detention time limits, while it may prevent a party from benefiting from unjustified postponements attributable to it, does not itself make a trial move faster.

Braho says the court should draw up a workable hearing schedule, check in advance whether defendants have been notified and can be brought to court, and take steps to ensure they have legal representation.

Matlija calls for earlier action: the complete case file should be provided to the parties in good time, the defense should be given the time it needs to prepare, and coordination between the court and the parties should improve. What appears to be a defense strategy to delay proceedings, he says, may also stem from procedural shortcomings on the part of prosecutors or the court.

For the legal experts, one of the greatest risks when a prolonged trial is combined with repeated suspensions of time limits is that pretrial detention ceases to function as a precautionary measure. Beçi warns that detention prolonged indefinitely risks becoming a punishment before the court has delivered its verdict.