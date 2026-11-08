More than 40,000 applications to become secret agents in Argentina within 24 hours

For the first time, Argentina is recruiting new secret service agents through an open competition.

The announcement by the State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE) says candidates must be prepared for a high level of commitment, with no set working hours and real risks.

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Interest has been strong from the outset. According to media reports and the State Intelligence Secretariat, more than 40,000 applications were submitted in less than 24 hours after registration opened for the National Intelligence Corps. Candidates can apply until November 30.

The institution is seeking expertise in various fields, including strategic analysis, operations, cyber intelligence, technology, foreign languages, regional studies, counterintelligence and security. Requirements also include Argentine citizenship, completion of secondary school and a willingness to relocate to Buenos Aires. Applicants will undergo medical and security checks, including background checks.

The competition is part of a reorganization of the National Intelligence System. The initiative aims to increase transparency and professionalism by creating a career path based on merit, training and results.