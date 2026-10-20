Shasivari: Parliament should give the representation law a chance; we will take responsibility for its implementation

Shasivari: Parliament should give the representation law a chance; we will take responsibility for its implementation

Justice Minister Jeton Shasivari has urged MPs not to block the process and to vote on the Law on Fair and Adequate Representation, assuring them that the institutions will take responsibility for its implementation.

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Speaking on the “Click Plus” program on TV21, he said the law’s adoption was important for Albanians and for ensuring fair representation, and should not be held hostage to parliamentary procedures or party interests.

“Give the law a chance to be voted on; we will take responsibility for how it is implemented. It should not be held hostage in parliament, because that is not serious,” Shasivari said.

According to the minister, once the law comes into force, a coordinating body will be established and a methodology will be drawn up to guide its implementation.

“It is in the interests of Albanians to have a law. We will establish the coordinating body, define the methodology and implement it. The law should be given a chance, and we will take responsibility for its implementation,” the minister said.

Shasivari also rejected the opposition’s criticism of the draft law’s contents, particularly the claim that it does not include ethnic quotas.

“It is not true that there is no ethnic quota, as the opposition claims,” he stressed.

In closing, the justice minister said the rights of Albanians should not be held hostage to political clashes, and assured that the institutions would work to guarantee fair and adequate representation.


Shtuar 20.10.2026 11:14

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