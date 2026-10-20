Security Council discusses Kosovo in New York today: topics on the table

Kosovo’s situation will be reviewed today by the United Nations Security Council. The meeting will hear the UN secretary-general’s latest six-month report, with discussions expected to focus on political developments, security, tensions in the north and the lack of visible progress in the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue.

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The meeting in New York begins at 3:00 p.m. local time, which is 9:00 p.m. in Kosovo.

The report, published on September 30, is expected to be presented by Peter Due, the special representative of the secretary-general and head of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), Bota Sot reports.

The document covers the period from March 16 to September 15, 2026. It reviews political and security developments, relations between central authorities and communities, and efforts to normalize relations between Pristina and Belgrade.

The report assesses that security in Kosovo has generally been stable, although the situation in the north remains fragile. It highlights disagreements between central authorities and municipalities, particularly in the north, relating to municipal powers, demolitions and evictions.

The document also addresses the actions of the Kosovo Police and allegations of mistreatment during detentions. According to the report, these developments have contributed to some members of the Serb community feeling insecure and unfairly treated.

It also mentions interventions involving facilities operating within the Serbian system, as well as concerns about religious and cultural symbols. The UN secretary-general stresses that decisions directly affecting non-majority communities should be made in consultation with them and in accordance with legal procedures.

Another expected topic of discussion is the EU-mediated dialogue on normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia. The report notes that, during the period it covers, there was no substantial progress in implementing existing agreements, and the parties held no high-level meetings.

The EU special representative for the dialogue, Peter Sørensen, has continued contacts with both sides. On September 22, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas met separately with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. She reiterated that the agreements reached through the dialogue, particularly the 2023 Ohrid Agreement, are binding.

The EU has emphasized that normalization of relations should advance alongside the path toward European integration. At today’s meeting, Security Council members may call on Kosovo and Serbia to implement existing agreements in good faith. These include the issue of the Association of Serb-majority Municipalities and Serbia’s commitment not to oppose Kosovo’s membership in international organizations.

Developments in the north are expected to receive particular attention. The report mentions the demolition of facilities owned by Kosovo Serbs near Lake Ujman, as well as other actions in September in the settlements of Rezallë and Megjipotok.

Kosovo authorities have linked some of these interventions to property issues and the protection of water resources. Belgrade and the Serb List have opposed the actions, while the European Union has expressed concern that the demolitions could undermine the rule of law.

The document also addresses the main bridge over the Ibar in Mitrovica and KFOR’s plans to gradually adjust its presence in the area.

The issues raised also include the return of Serb judges and prosecutors to Kosovo’s judicial system. Their reintegration has remained stalled following the rejection of requests to return and decisions to dismiss some of them. The EU has expressed concern about respect for due process and the impact of these decisions on the functioning of a multiethnic judiciary.

The report returns to the issue of accountability for past violence and the fate of people who went missing during the war in Kosovo. It mentions the April 24 ruling, when a court in Pristina convicted three Kosovo Serbs in connection with the September 2023 attack in Banjska, in which a Kosovo police officer was killed.

Two of those convicted were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment, while the third received a 30-year prison sentence. Serbia has criticized the ruling. Some Security Council members may call for everyone responsible for the attack to be brought to justice, including the suspects who remain at large.

According to the report, as of September 15, 2026, 1,579 people were still listed as missing in connection with the events of 1998 and 1999. The UN secretary-general calls on Pristina and Belgrade to cooperate to establish their fate, keeping the humanitarian needs of families at the center of the process.

The future of UNMIK and the mission’s role in Kosovo are also expected to be on the Security Council’s agenda. Member states hold differing positions on the issue.

The United States has called for UNMIK to be closed and for its remaining functions to be transferred to other institutions. The United Kingdom and several other countries support a strategic review of the mission’s role, responsibilities and funding.

France has expressed support for measures to make the mission more effective, linking its mandate to the normalization of relations. Russia and China, meanwhile, oppose further cuts to staffing and funding. Greece supports extending UNMIK’s mandate for as long as necessary, while also being open to measures that improve its effectiveness.

These differences may be reflected in today’s discussions. However, reviewing the report does not necessarily mean that a new resolution or binding decision will be adopted.

The meeting is taking place after recent political developments in Kosovo and the formation of new institutions. Representatives of member states are expected to set out their positions on the situation in the country, dialogue with Serbia and the international community’s role in maintaining stability.