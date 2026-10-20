Trump announces $8 billion in aid for American farmers after rising fuel costs

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an $8 billion financial package to help American farmers cope with rising fuel costs during the harvest season.

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At a campaign rally in Kansas, Trump said the U.S. Department of Agriculture would implement a temporary program to compensate farmers for the cost of diesel fuel used in agricultural operations.

The president said he was pleased to announce the new program, through which farmers would receive $8 billion in support for diesel fuel costs during the harvest season.

The aid is intended to ease financial pressure on farmers as fuel prices directly increase agricultural production costs.

The announcement is part of a series of promises and financial commitments by the Trump administration ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, in which control of Congress will also be decided.

At present, the $8 billion has been presented as temporary support for farmers. U.S. authorities are expected to clarify how the funds will be distributed and what the eligibility criteria will be.