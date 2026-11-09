Ramadani pledges transparency in parliamentary investigation into the Arlinda Zekaj case

The Parliamentary Investigative Committee, tasked with examining the actions and inaction of institutions in the murder of Arlinda Zekaj and their handling of violence against women and children in the home, held its next meeting today. After discussions among members, the proceedings continued without the media present.

At Friday’s meeting, members also discussed the fact that the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs had not submitted the requested reports. Committee chair Burim Ramadani announced that the Office of the Prime Minister had delivered both ministries’ reports to the committee today. He said this step marked the start of institutional cooperation on the actions to be taken in connection with the Arlinda Zekaj case.

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Eman Rrahmani of the PDK criticized the involvement of the Office of the Prime Minister. In his view, rather than helping the committee clarify failures in the institutional chain, it was obstructing and manipulating the process. He said the approach of this parliamentary group was intended to cover up institutional shortcomings and keep the state’s failure to protect Arlinda Zekaj’s life from coming to light.

Speaking to the media, Ramadani pledged that the committee’s work would be transparent. He acknowledged that members had held differing views and had not reached agreement, but said everyone had openly expressed their opinions and that this was not being concealed.

Afterward, it was decided that the meeting would continue behind closed doors. The agenda included amendments and additions to the work plan and activity schedule, preparation of a preliminary list of documents to be requested from the relevant institutions, and approval of the committee’s budget.

The Assembly of Kosovo established the parliamentary investigative committee on October 29, with a mandate that may last no longer than six months. The investigation covers institutional actions and inaction in the case of Arlinda Zekaj, who was killed on October 25 in Vitomiricë, Peja, as well as how institutions handle domestic violence.