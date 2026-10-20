Rama again attacks students calling for his resignation: This stone determines where the right to protest ends and the state’s right to respond begins

Rama again attacks students calling for his resignation: This stone determines where the right to protest ends and the state’s right to respond begins

Prime Minister Edi Rama again attacked students and high school pupils who have taken to the streets in protest and are calling for his resignation. At a meeting with high school principals, the head of government described the young people as a group radicalized by political currents.

Të lidhura

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The head of government stressed that the right to protest is a constitutional freedom that cannot be denied to anyone.

Holding a stone in his hand, Rama said it was the object that determines where the right to protest ends and the state’s right to protect its citizens begins.

Rama: It has been placed at the center of attention for just one reason: to disguise what is really at the poisoned source of this protest. To create the impression that this is a protest for education, that it is a student protest, and to justify this wave of violence, which has nothing to do with pupils or students, but with a group of people from all walks of life. Among the group attacking the police and holding the city under a climate of terror are students, whose views have been radicalized—students belonging to new currents of political extremism. But the problem is not, and will not be, the students or the citizens who are protesting. Exercising the right to protest is a constitutional freedom that cannot be denied to anyone. We are not talking here about exercising the right to protest, but about exercising violence. This stone is the object that clearly separates the two sides of this story. This stone is the object that determines where the right to protest ends and the state’s right to protect its citizens begins.

They are, in fact, part of the forces that have now penetrated Europe and are appearing with fire and iron in many European cities and capitals, even though our situation is more complicated. That is because the hands reaching in here to exploit the situation are working together to seize a moment, a vacuum, an opening to halt our country’s progress, destabilize our country—which has been a stabilizing force in the Western Balkans—and stall the EU accession negotiations process.


Shtuar 20.10.2026 08:56

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