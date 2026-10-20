Rama on the students’ protest: The city is being held under a climate of terror; the risk of some young people becoming alienated is real

Prime Minister Edi Rama spoke today about the students’ protest. He said the city was being held under a climate of terror and claimed that foreign hands were seeking to destabilize the country, without reflecting on young people’s concerns.

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Rama commented on the actions of a group of teenagers toward a symbol of culture and history, saying that, in his view, they do not know who Gjergj Fishta is.

He described this ignorance as dramatic and called for collective reflection, as well as for teachers and parents to exercise care.

According to the prime minister, most students are doing well, but there is a real and immediate risk that the group becoming alienated could grow. Addressing teachers, he urged them to use their experience to help improve the quality of the school as well. Rama also said that he, the minister and the advisers had agreed that each of them would keep a journal during these days, which would serve as a basis for later reflection.