Student protests against Rama, DW: Police trying to prevent protesters from regrouping

Protests in Tirana entered their seventh day. The young people initially gathered in front of the Ministry of Education, chanting, “Rama, resign!” According to DW, the police are implementing a new strategy to prevent protesters from gathering in groups again.

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The young people who initially gathered at the Ministry of Education later dispersed along the main roads leading toward central Tirana, where tensions were reported. A group of protesters attacked the Court of Appeals. As stated in an official police announcement, five protesters were arrested, while another 15 were declared wanted. The same situation was repeated during the afternoon.

Several people were reportedly taken into custody, while since October 13, a total of 310 people have been recorded as injured, including 191 police officers, 88 protesters and 31 passers-by. The figures were made public by the Ministry of Health.

Rama: I will not resign; financial bonuses for police officers

On the seventh day of the protests, Prime Minister Edi Rama held a meeting with police officers, during which he announced financial bonuses for personnel involved in handling the protests.

Rama said that every officer who had been on the front line would receive a bonus of 2,500 euros, while he also promised salary increases starting on January 1, 2027. “We will immediately make available to you the sum of 2,500 euros for every officer who is on this front,” the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, the head of government warned that protesters involved in acts of violence would bear financial responsibility for the damage caused. He also added that those responsible would not receive certain services from the state.

“The financial bill for that damage will follow you. They will not have free education, they will not receive scholarships after throwing stones at the parents of Albania’s other children. They will not receive any service funded by the taxes of Albanians. (…) Teachers who take students out of school and tell them, ‘Break the school windows,’ as happened in Lezhë. That teacher and those teachers will never again see the school door and will never again hold any kind of role as state employees, never again in the state,” Rama stressed.

The prime minister reiterated that he would not resign, despite the protests continuing for seven days. He once again accused the opposition, claiming that it was seeking to provoke “a second January 21.”

In his remarks to the media, delivered in front of police officers, Rama also repeated his claim that the protests were not student protests, but were being funded by Iran and Russia.

Opposition calls for Rama’s resignation and a caretaker government

In response to Prime Minister Edi Rama’s statements, Democratic Party Chairman Sali Berisha presented three demands for resolving the political crisis. He ruled out the possibility of dialogue with Rama.

“We demand Rama’s resignation. The creation of a caretaker government. Also, no obstacle to the demands of justice and its actions regarding the criminal offense of corruption. This means that there can be no amnesty for those who have stolen,” Berisha stressed.

European Parliament responds: No escalation, but dialogue

The developments of the past seven days in Albania have also prompted a response from representatives of the European Parliament.

Marco Tarquinio, chair of the Delegation for Relations with Albania, and Andreas Schieder, the European Parliament’s standing rapporteur for Albania, expressed concern over the escalation of violence during the protests.

In a joint statement, the two MEPs condemned attacks on institutions and damage to public and private property, while calling on protesters to avoid any acts of violence.

At the same time, they expressed concern over reports of the excessive use of force by police, calling on the authorities to show restraint and investigate every possible case of violence.

The statement emphasizes that freedom of assembly and peaceful expression is a fundamental right guaranteed by European legislation.

“On behalf of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Albania and as the European Parliament’s standing rapporteur for Albania, we express our deep concern about the recent events that have taken place in the country, and particularly in Tirana.

We condemn the violent escalation of these protests, the attacks on public institutions and the destruction of public and private property. We call on protesters to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any act of violence, as such acts do not contribute to a solution and have no place in a democracy.

We also express serious concern regarding reports of the excessive use of police force against protesters. We call on the authorities to exercise restraint. We also call on the relevant bodies to do everything possible to establish individual responsibility for every act of violence, including the excessive use of force.

We underline that the right to freedom of assembly and peaceful expression is protected both by the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights and by the European Convention on Human Rights. Protesters—in this case, young people—have the right to express their views, particularly on issues that directly affect their future. We therefore urge the authorities to protect the exercise of freedom of assembly, including peaceful protest.

We call for peaceful, constructive and sincere dialogue among all interested parties, with the aim of finding a meaningful solution to address any grievances expressed by the protesters, in accordance with Albanian laws and European standards. Respect for the rule of law remains the main criterion and an essential condition for Albania’s progress on its path toward membership in the European Union,” the statement said. /DW