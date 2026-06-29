Putin: Moscow Awaiting American Negotiators on Ukraine, Kremlin Links Dialogue to Easing of the Iran Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is awaiting the arrival of American representatives to resume talks on the war in Ukraine, hinting that a new phase of communication between Moscow and Washington could open at a time when the United States is also closely following the situation in the Middle East.

In an interview distributed by the Kremlin, Putin said both sides are waiting for the end of the “current events” and the conclusion of the tense phase related to the Iranian issue before the American delegation arrives in Moscow to continue contacts.

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“We are waiting, as soon as all events are over, after the hot phase related to the Iranian file is over, for the arrival of representatives of the American government with whom we have already met in Moscow,” Putin said.

He also underlined that the Russian side remains ready for detailed negotiations regarding the conflict in Ukraine, stressing that Moscow is open to continuing discussions “on all issues and details.”

These statements come at a time marked by tensions on the international stage, while, according to the Kremlin, the United States is simultaneously engaged on several diplomatic fronts. Putin had also hinted earlier that the American focus on the crisis with Iran has affected the pace of its involvement in the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, during the G7 summit in France, former US President Donald Trump said Russia must reach an agreement with Ukraine to end the war that began in February 2022, warning that otherwise Washington could reimpose sanctions on Moscow.

Meanwhile, Russian officials have intensified their criticism of the American course. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the current US administration is no longer acting as an impartial mediator, but is instead pursuing an approach based on “pressure and sanctions.”

However, the Kremlin insists that lines of communication with Washington remain functional and that a resumption of dialogue is possible as soon as international circumstances make it feasible.