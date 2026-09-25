Prattipati hosts Isufaj at embassy, their second meeting in September

Just around two weeks after her visit to Kosovo’s Special Prosecution Office, Anu Prattipati, the chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Pristina, held a new meeting with the institution’s head, Blerim Isufaj—this time at the embassy.

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According to a statement from the U.S. diplomatic mission, the meeting was held on Thursday and focused on further strengthening cooperation to address threats to U.S. national security. The issues discussed included terrorism, drug and migrant trafficking, cybercrime, and the activities of transnational criminal organizations.

The same topics had also been partially addressed during the September 11 meeting, which took place at the SPO’s offices.

During that meeting, according to the public statement, the parties discussed the activities of the Special Prosecution Office and the strengthening of the rule of law in Kosovo. The SPO thanked Prattipati and the U.S. Embassy for their support in successful investigations into criminal organizations involved in transnational crime, as well as for their cooperation with U.S. law enforcement agencies in the fight against transnational organized crime.

On that occasion, on behalf of the Special Prosecution Office, Isufaj expressed his gratitude to the U.S. Embassy for its continued support in ensuring the full independence of the SPO and the justice system in general. He also presented Prattipati with a plaque.

On September 11, Isufaj also received the ambassador of the United Kingdom, Jonathan Hargreaves, at his offices.

That meeting also underscored the importance of support and continued cooperation with British authorities. Isufaj described the United Kingdom as one of the Special Prosecution Office’s main institutional partners.