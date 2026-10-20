PHOTO NEWS/ After police violence against students, Rama brings out a chair on the steps of the Prime Minister’s Office with a sign reading “Dialogue

Following police violence against students who have been protesting for days and calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign, Rama has chosen to provoke the protesters.
Të lidhura
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Several chairs, similar to those used for meetings at the Prime Minister’s Office, have been placed in the courtyard. A sign reading “Dialogue” has been placed on top of them.
The chair bearing the sign “Dialogue” is seen as a direct message to the protesters, as the political situation remains tense.
Meanwhile, some young people responded by placing a sign reading “No dialogue, resign.” on the chairs.