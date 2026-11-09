Constitutional Court to hear AGSH appeal against GJKKO regulations in plenary session

The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear, in a plenary session, a petition from the Association of Journalists of Albania (AGSH) challenging the internal regulations of the Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO).

The association is seeking to overturn rules governing the work of journalists and media outlets on the Special Court’s premises. According to AGSH, these provisions restrict press freedom and the right to information.

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The petition was filed with the Constitutional Court in September. AGSH initially sought to have the provisions suspended and then overturned, arguing that they undermine press freedom, the public nature of court proceedings and the public’s right to be informed.