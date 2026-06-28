North Macedonia records eight wildfire outbreaks in open areas, three remain active

The Crisis Management Center announced that by 14:00, eight fires had been recorded in open areas.

According to the data, three of them remain active, while four others have been extinguished.

Të lidhura None found

The active fire hotspots are located in the village of Gari in Debar, in the “Pero Cuco” neighborhood in Kumanovo, and at the Pehcevo landfill.

It was also recalled that starting from July 1, due to the risk of fires, movement in forests will be prohibited until the end of August.

This restriction does not include national parks and Vodno, while permits for movement may be issued by the Ministry of Interior and the National Forests public enterprise./Telegrafi/