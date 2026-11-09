North Macedonia cuts fuel prices

From 00:01 on 10.11.2026, new maximum prices for petroleum products will take effect in North Macedonia. Retail prices are being reduced by an average of 7.51% compared with the decision of 2.11.2026.

The decision was made by the Regulatory Commission for Energy, Water Services and Municipal Waste Management Services of the Republic of North Macedonia (RKE).

Të lidhura None found

EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline will each cost 7.00 denars per liter less. Their maximum prices will be 86.00 and 88.00 denars per liter, respectively.

The retail price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) is being reduced by 5.50 denars per liter, while EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) will sell for 94.50 denars per liter.

Extra Light Household Oil (EL-1) is being reduced by 6.50 denars per liter. The maximum price of Extra Light Fuel Oil 1 (EL-1) will be 103.50 denars per liter.

For мазут M-1 SU, the reduction is 6.261 denars per kilogram; its retail price will be 49.312 denars per kilogram.