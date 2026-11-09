Mickoski: Bar exam will not be held entirely in Albanian; Macedonian remains the language of the judicial system

During a visit to Ohrid today, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski answered journalists’ questions about the possibility of taking the bar exam in Albanian. Asked whether the matter would be considered at a government meeting, and about statements by coalition partner ZNAM, he said no request would be submitted and no decision would be made to hold the exam entirely in Albanian.

According to Mickoski, the decision to be submitted to the government meeting has two parts. The first would allow students to take the part of the exam related to their university studies in the language in which they completed their higher education, even if that language is not Macedonian. In Macedonia, such studies are offered in Albanian, Turkish and English.

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As for the other part, which simulates a court case as part of criminal or civil proceedings, the prime minister said the exam would be held in Macedonian as a common language of communication, or lingua franca.

Mickoski reiterated that the judicial system must be based on the principle of a lingua franca, which he said is Macedonian. He linked this position to the rule of law, not to other rights or politics.