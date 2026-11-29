Following last month’s election, neither of Israel’s two main blocs has secured a parliamentary majority. In the October election, Gadi Eisenkot’s centrist Yashar party and three other Jewish opposition parties won a combined 48 seats, while Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc won 53. A majority in the 120-seat Knesset requires 61 seats.

In an effort to find a way forward, caretaker Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to meet Eisenkot, the opposition leader, on Sunday morning. Netanyahu has said he is willing to let Eisenkot serve first as prime minister in a rotating national unity government.

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Netanyahu made the offer public on social media on Saturday, saying he would even set aside the principle that the largest party should lead the government to reach an agreement. “My responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside, including the principle of the largest party,” he wrote. Under his proposal, Netanyahu would initially serve as deputy prime minister.

Eisenkot, a former chief of the Israeli military, responded immediately by inviting Netanyahu to “genuine and expedited negotiations.” He said that if Likud was ready for genuine unity, he would assess the seriousness of the party’s intentions within the next 24 hours.

The Yashar leader called for talks to be based on the detailed proposal he had sent Netanyahu the previous Sunday, to which, he said, he had yet to receive a response. On Friday, Eisenkot had again accused Likud of dragging out negotiations, saying the party had put forward no concrete proposal over the past two weeks.

Netanyahu linked his push for a joint government to “the scale of the existential threat,” arguing that the country needs a government capable of confronting it. After the proposal was announced, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Netanyahu had made the right decision by accepting the possibility of joining a unity government initially led by Eisenkot, based on an alliance of those who serve the country.

Bennett’s Beyachad party is part of Eisenkot’s bloc. Bennett had previously expressed support for a unity government that included Likud and had Eisenkot as prime minister in its first phase. Meanwhile, Eisenkot has reached coalition agreements with Yisrael Beiteinu and The Democrats.

The United Arab List and the Joint List could also play a decisive role in securing a majority. The two alliances led by Arab parties won a combined 19 seats, an unprecedented result that followed an increase in Arab voter turnout. Before the election, however, almost all Jewish parties had pledged not to cooperate with them to form a government.

On Saturday, in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 television, Mansour Abbas, leader of the moderate Islamist Raam party, indicated that his party recognizes Hamas as a “terrorist organization.” Abbas confirmed that he had voted in favor of a bill co-sponsored by Raam that used that designation. His stance could pave the way for the party’s inclusion in a coalition seeking to remove Netanyahu from power.

After consulting all political parties following the election, Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot 28 days to form a government. His deadline expires on December 6.

No party in Israel has ever won an outright majority of seats in an election on its own, so every government has been formed through coalitions. The years 2019–2022 marked one of the most unstable periods in Israeli politics: five elections were held, while Netanyahu and his rivals failed to find a lasting formula for cooperation.