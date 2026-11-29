Today, the country will be affected by unstable air masses, bringing cloudy skies and rain.

Rain is expected across most of the country from the early hours until midday.

Të lidhura None found

Light snow is expected in northeastern areas above 600–700 metres and southeastern areas above 900 metres. Fog will be present in the morning and evening.

Winds will blow from the north and northeast at 6–10 m/s, occasionally reaching speeds of up to 10 m/s, mainly along the coast and in valley areas.

Sea conditions are expected to reach force 2–4.

TEMPERATURES: